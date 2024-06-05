Nigel Farage to take part in BBC election debate on Friday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nigel Farage will join the BBC election debate on Friday for Reform UK, the broadcaster has announced.

It will mark his first debate appearance since his shock takeover as leader of the party and comes days after he was doused in milkshake on the campaign trail following a rally in Clacton.

It was announced previously that Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt would represent the Conservative Party, facing off against deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner and others.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will not be attending, with his deputy Daisy Cooper stepping in instead.

They will be joined by Stephen Flynn of the SNP, Carla Denyer of the Green Party and Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru.

The seven-way debate will be presented by Mishal Husain, with questions from the live audience and others sent in by the public.

The event will take place in London from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will go head-to-head on the BBC on June 26, in what is expected to be the final TV debate before polling day.