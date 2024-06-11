In Pictures: Sunak tries to regain pole position with manifesto launch

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak tried to regain pole position on the election campaign trail on Tuesday as he launched the Conservative manifesto at Silverstone racetrack, home of the British Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer went back to school in Middlesbrough, Ed Davey found a new friend in a candidate’s guide dog, and Nigel Farage dodged a cup of coffee thrown at his bus in Barnsley.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was driving home his party’s message on education at a school in Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was forced to take evasive action during his visit to Barnsley.

In the South West, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey steered his campaign on to disability issues.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross went behind the scenes of the refurbishment of the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh.