Nigel Farage defends Elon Musk over critical grooming gangs posts
The billionaire owner of the X social media platform has waded in to British politics.
Nigel Farage has defended Elon Musk after the billionaire attacked the UK Government over its handling of grooming gangs in a series of posts on X.
The billionaire owner of the social media platform, previously known as Twitter, suggested Jess Phillips “deserves to be in prison” for denying requests for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.
He also attacked Sir Keir Starmer, saying the Prime Minister failed to bring “rape gangs” to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.
Reform UK leader Mr Farage told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that Mr Musk had used “very tough terms” but that “free speech was back” on X under his ownership.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has defended safeguarding minister Ms Phillips, describing her as a “fearless and formidable” advocate for sexual abuse victims who has “campaigned tirelessly” for justice for those let down by institutional failure.
Mr Farage said “tough things get said… by both sides of the debate”.
He said Mr Musk’s ownership of X makes it a place for “proper open debate”.
“This man happens to be the richest man in the world, but equally, the fact that he’s bought Twitter now actually gives us a place where we can have a proper open debate about many things…
“We may find it offensive, but it’s a good thing, not a bad thing.”