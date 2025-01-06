Calls for general election ballooned after ‘foreign interference’, MP claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calls for a general election ballooned after “foreign interference”, a Labour MP has claimed.

Yasmin Qureshi warned the “Call A General Election” petition may have collected some of its 3.02 million signatures as a result of “misinformation” and campaigners abroad.

But Father of the House Sir Edward Leigh suggested dismissing the signatories’ concerns might lead to the rise of “populism”, while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage warned of “utter disenchantment with the entire political system”.

This petition has grown, some of it to do with a lot of misinformation, some of it to do with foreign interference Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP

Cabinet Office minister Ellie Reeves said that the prospect of 5am starts during another election campaign filled her with “joy”.

But she rejected calls for another poll, adding: “When the next election eventually comes, we will be proud to stand on our record.”

The petition on the House of Commons website, which members of the public can use a UK postcode to sign, reads: “I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.”

Some MPs in Westminster Hall groaned on Monday when Ms Qureshi (Bolton South and Walkden) said: “This petition has grown, some of it to do with a lot of misinformation, some of it to do with foreign interference.

“You may laugh at it, but that happens to be correct as well.”

She later described “a £20 billion of deficit – a big black hole which no-one knew about, so therefore we had to take decisions”, including changes to employers’ national insurance contributions and inheritance taxes on some estates worth more than £1 million.

But Sir Edward told MPs that the petition was an “expression of public disappointment and anger”.

He said: “I don’t want to be overtly party political here, but I do think that it would be useful for the Government not just to dismiss this petition as being cooked up abroad, apparently, or by nefarious forces, anti-democratic forces.”

The MP for Gainsborough listed new means testing for the up-to-£300 winter fuel payments and new solar developments in rural areas among voters’ concerns in his speech.

He continued: “I see how other countries in France and Germany and Italy are coping with political unrest and unless the two major parties actually listen to the public and respond to their concerns, then we will simply see the rise of more and more populism in this country – of far-right and far-left parties.”

Mr Farage said more than 8,000 people in his Clacton constituency did not sign the petition “just to get a fresh general election, because they knew that wouldn’t happen”.

Instead, he told MPs: “Over 50 years, I can’t think of a government that’s seen a collapse in confidence as quickly as this one has.”

Turning to the issue of “confidence”, Mr Farage took aim at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves and said the pair “look like they’re going to a family funeral every day – there is an air of miserable-ism”.

Deirdre Costigan, the Labour MP for Ealing Southall, described her party’s manifesto as one which “gives people the tools to be able to check in four years’ time at the next election whether we delivered what we’ve promised”.

She said: “People will be able to check if waiting lists have gone down, if there are more neighbourhood police, and if it’s easier for their kids to get on the housing ladder.”

But Conservative shadow Cabinet Office minister Richard Holden accused Labour of bringing in a “slogan, not a policy, saying they’ll ‘smash the gangs’”, in place of the last government’s plan to send some migrants to Rwanda.

Our political system does not work on the basis that those who do not like the result of any particular election are granted a re-run Cabinet Office minister Ellie Reeves

Mr Holden continued: “Their goals have been so frequently moved that it’s hard to keep track.”

He said: “My greatest fear at the moment, and I think this is a fear which actually petitioners are starting to think about as well, is what is the legacy, what is actually this Labour Government going to leave as a legacy for their families and our country for the future as well?”

Responding to the debate, Ellie Reeves said: “We have the right but also the responsibility to implement our programme and the change the country voted for.

“That is what we will do.”

She had earlier said: “Our political system does not work on the basis that those who do not like the result of any particular election are granted a re-run.”

Ms Reeves continued: “The lesson that we learned, which the party opposite (the Conservatives) shows no signs of understanding, is the route back to government lies not in signing petitions calling for another general election, but facing up to the reasons you lost and fixing them.”