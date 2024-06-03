In Pictures: Sunak puts his best foot forward as polls favour Labour

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The General Election campaign saw Rishi Sunak facing grim poll figures, a photobomb from the Lib Dems and a fresh challenge from Nigel Farage.

The Prime Minister showed off his football skills at Wantage Town and visited rowers at Henley-on-Thames, while Sir Keir Starmer put defence issues to the fore as he visited the Fusilier Museum in Bury.

Mr Farage formally entered the fray after trailing a big announcement in the afternoon, while Scottish leaders geared up for a TV clash on Monday evening.

With polls showing Labour could pull off a huge victory, things were not made any easier for the Prime Minister by Mr Farage’s decisions to stand for Clacton and take the leadership of his Reform party from Richard Tice.

Mr Farage then threw down a new gauntlet to Mr Sunak, as he decided to contest a seat in the seaside resort which his former party Ukip once won.

The Prime Minister was pranked by Lib Dems at Henley-on-Thames as he pushed the Tory message but still managed to take his message to voters.

Sir Keir’s military visit and Mr Sunak’s footballing foray were the prelude to the first debate between the two men which will be staged by ITV on Tuesday.

Presenter Julie Etchingham gave a glimpse of the set.