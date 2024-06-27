What the papers say – June 28

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The General Election campaign continues to dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers as it enters the final week.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s criticism of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, labelling him a “Putin appeaser”.

Reform also features on the front of The Times as it says a campaigner for Mr Farage was filmed saying illegal migrants should be used for “target practice”.

Pictures from inside a flooded hospital feature on the front of the Daily Mirror, which labels the images “why we need to vote Labour”.

The Guardian also concentrates on Labour and health issues with an interview with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, in which he says managers who silence whistleblowers will be banned from working in the NHS.

Labour will include the introduction of VAT in its first budget if it wins the election, according to the i, which says the change will not take effect until 2025.

An interview with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer about fears for his family if he moves into 10 Downing Street dominates the front of The Independent, while the Daily Mail focuses on a poll of undecided voters which it says provides the Conservatives hope of avoiding a wipe-out.

The Daily Express says audience members were paid “disturbance money” and expenses for the BBC’s election debate between Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer.

Away from the election, the Financial Times says the number of people paying the top rate of income tax will top one million for the first time this year – double the number in 2021-22.

The Metro concentrates on a paramedic who appeared in a TV programme and was found dead alongside the body of a woman.

And the Daily Star leads on a warning to close the toilet seat to prevent creatures crawling out.