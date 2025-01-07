Nigel Farage reveals he has made £189k from advertising gold
The Reform UK leader has registered a £189,300 payment from Direct Bullion, a gold dealer based in London, made since he was elected.
Nigel Farage has made £189,000 from advertising gold since he was elected as an MP, his register of interests has revealed.
The Reform UK leader has registered a £189,300 payment from Direct Bullion, a gold dealer based in London.
Mr Farage undertook four hours’ work as a brand ambassador for the company according to his latest entry to the members register, submitted in late December but published this week.
The Clacton MP appeared in a podcast in November alongside fellow Direct Bullion brand ambassador Rob Moore, in which he said gold was a good investment as it did not attract capital gains tax, and people could put it in their pension pots.
Videos featuring the Reform leader appear on Direct Bullion’s website and YouTube channel.
Mr Farage has cemented a reputation as one of this Parliament’s highest-earning MPs for his work outside of the House of Commons.
Other new entries on his register include a £42,076.80 payment for approximately 20 hours’ work in his job as a presenter for GB News, and £520 for a speaking engagement with the AZ Liberty Network, a US-based political organisation.
Mr Farage has also registered £15,451.52 for recordings on Cameo, an app and website service which enables people to ask their favourite celebrities or public figures to record personalised messages.