Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nigel Farage to ‘relinquish’ control of Reform UK by giving up majority shares

Mr Farage said he intended to change the structure of the party – which is also a registered company – to give control to the members.

Claudia Savage
Thursday 19 September 2024 14:43
Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage is to relinquish control of Reform UK, he has said (Paul Marriott/PA)
Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage is to relinquish control of Reform UK, he has said (Paul Marriott/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Nigel Farage has said he is “relinquishing” control of Reform UK as he gives up his majority shareholder position.

Reform UK Ltd is a registered company, unlike most other political parties, and was previously registered as the Brexit Party from 2018-2021.

Companies House lists party leader Mr Farage, and deputy leader Richard Tice, as persons with significant control, with Mr Farage currently owning more than 50% of shares.

In a video posted to X, Mr Farage said: “I’ve now made a decision. I no longer need to control this party. I’m going to let go.

“We will change the structure of the party from one limited by shares to a company limited by guarantee, and that means it’s the members of Reform that will own this party.

“I am relinquishing control of the company, and indeed of the overall control of the party, it’s now going to be the members, and that, I think, is the right thing, and it’s the right thing because this conference marks the coming of age of Reform UK, and that’s something that I’m very, very excited about.”

After July’s general election, where they received 14% of the vote share, Reform now has five MPs in Parliament.

Reform faced frequent criticism over its election campaign for racist or xenophobic comments made on social media by candidates, after which Mr Farage vowed he would “professionalise” the party in a bid to become the official opposition in 2029.

He said that when he established Reform UK Limited his financial ownership “led to much hilarity in the press”, but was necessary so he could “make very fast decisions”.

The MP for Clacton added: “Secondly, and most importantly, the real reason was to prevent a small, nascent political party being taken over by malign actors, and that was my really big fear, but we’ve moved on.”

Former party deputy leader Ben Habib posted a video to X where he said that he had been advocating for the democratisation of the party behind the scenes “for many years”.

He claimed he was not “having a go” at Mr Farage, but that “if a leader is going to act with integrity it’s best he be held to account by the membership of his own party”.

He said: “There’s nothing like accountability and scrutiny and the knowledge that you will be removed as leader to drive you to behave with integrity, with purpose and fulfilling the promises that you’ve made to the people of the membership.”

Mr Habib also asserted that Reform was planning a new constitution but that this would not allow the party members to remove Mr Farage as leader, only to call a vote of no confidence – the company’s board would have the final decision.

He said: “This is not democracy. This is not the ability of the membership to remove the leader. This is the technical ability of the membership to ask the board to please consider removing the leader.”

He added: “The constitution itself is an awful document and could be picked apart in multiple different ways, but it certainly hasn’t had the finest legal minds in the country working on it day and night.

“I could have drafted it, I would have done a better job drafting it, and it doesn’t – and this is obviously the critical point – it doesn’t deliver the ability to remove the leader.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in