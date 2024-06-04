In Pictures: Farage doused while Starmer and Sunak prepare for first TV debate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newly installed Reform UK leader Nigel Farage returned to the political fray on Tuesday as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer prepared for their first televised showdown of the General Election campaign.

Day 13 saw Mr Farage address hundreds of supporters at a rally in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex where he hopes to become an MP – although he did not get the warmest of welcomes after being doused with a milkshake.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir met pensioners in the North West of England to discuss the cost of energy and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey focused on care provision, as he played a giant game of Jenga in Greater Manchester.