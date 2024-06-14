In Pictures: Farage takes centre stage during day off for main party leaders

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage was centre stage as the leaders of the major political parties took a step back from campaigning on Friday.

The Reform UK leader said he believes his party could get more than six million votes in the General Election as he insisted he could trounce the “hopelessly split” Tories to be the “voice of opposition” to Labour.

A YouGov survey commissioned by The Times newspaper had Mr Farage’s party at 19% and the Conservatives on 18% in voting intention, in a crossover moment which is the latest blow to Tory hopes of returning to government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Italy attending the G7 meeting in Puglia.

Mr Sunak also met the Pope at the event, where Francis used the occasion to join the chorus of countries and global bodies pushing for stronger safeguards on AI following the boom in generative artificial intelligence kickstarted by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

And First Minister of Scotland was in Germany as the Tartan Army took over Munich ahead of the Euro 2024 clash with the host nation.

The SNP leader told reporters: “It’s just been such a lively, vibrant atmosphere and I can’t wait for the game tonight.”

Sinn Fein expects to retain its seven Westminster seats in the General Election, party leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Vice-president Michelle O’Neill also defended the party not running in all constituencies across Northern Ireland, saying they had listened to people in terms of getting the “largest number of progressive candidates” elected.

Ms McDonald and Ms O’Neill hosted a candidate launch for the July 4 poll in Belfast on Friday.

Elsewhere, party financial figures Laura Trott and Rachel Reeves spoke to further outline detail in their respective manifestos.