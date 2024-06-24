Fact check: Videos of politicians playing Minecraft are likely AI-generated

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A series of videos which purport to show Nigel Farage, Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak playing popular computer game Minecraft has spread on social media.

The videos appear to have been created with an AI-assisted voice and video generator, which is then synchronised with Minecraft gameplay.

The videos have spread over social media, however, they have all been posted by a TikTok account for an app which uses AI to generate podcasts with “lifelike voices”.

The videos are clearly satirical. However, the computer-generated voices are very close to their real-life subjects.

