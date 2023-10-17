Tory grandees gather to pay tribute to Lord Lawson

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TV cook Nigella Lawson was joined by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a thanksgiving service for her father, Nigel Lawson, a former chancellor.

Former prime minister Sir John Major, current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and ex-chancellor George Osborne also attended the service at St Margaret’s Church in Westminster.

Lord Lawson, who died in April aged 91, was described by Mr Sunak as an “inspiration”, while Mr Hunt said his shoes were “impossible to fill” for any of his successors in No 11.

The former MP served as Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor from 1983 until his resignation in 1989, before sitting in the House of Lords as Baron Lawson of Blaby until his retirement in December last year.

Lord Lawson helped transform Britain while serving in the Thatcher government, slashing personal taxation and overseeing an economic boom.

His resignation in 1989 after rows over Europe and economic policy marked the early stages of her downfall a year later.

As well as the Prime Minister and Chancellor, the service at St Margaret’s was attended by members of the Cabinet, including Michael Gove and Kemi Badenoch.