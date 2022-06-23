Two accused of plotting to harvest child’s organs in the UK

The pair, from Nigeria, will appear in court later on Thursday.

PA Reporter
Thursday 23 June 2022 11:35
Two Nigerians are accused of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK (PA)
Two Nigerians are accused of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK (PA)
(PA Wire)

Two Nigerians are accused of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been charged with conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two people have been charged over an alleged organ harvesting plot, Scotland Yard announced (PA)
(PA Archive)

They are due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

The child has been taken into care.

Recommended

Organ harvesting involves removing parts of the body, often for commercial gain and against the victim’s will.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in