Two accused of plotting to harvest child’s organs in the UK
The pair, from Nigeria, will appear in court later on Thursday.
Two Nigerians are accused of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.
Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been charged with conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, the Metropolitan Police said.
They are due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.
The child has been taken into care.
Organ harvesting involves removing parts of the body, often for commercial gain and against the victim’s will.
