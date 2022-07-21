Long-running strikes on London’s Night Tube suspended
Members of the RMT have been taking industrial action over weekends in a dispute over shifts.
Long-running strikes on London’s Night Tube have been suspended.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have been taking industrial action over weekends in a dispute over shifts.
Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said: “We are pleased that the RMT has suspended their industrial action on Night Tube services.
“This is good news for London and we will continue to work closely with all our trade unions.”
Strikes were planned on Night Tube services on the Central, Victoria, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines each weekend until December.
Transport for London said it has run a good service on the Victoria, Jubilee and Northern lines, and also a regular service on the Central line, despite recent strikes.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We are pleased that after our strong industrial campaign, we have made significant progress on the Night Tube dispute.
“Our members took months of strike action on this issue, and we congratulate them on that.
“We hope to see this matter is fully resolved as part of a three-month review, but our strike mandate remains in place, and we are not afraid use it if need be.”
