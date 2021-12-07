Elderly passenger dies two weeks after A9 crash
The accident on November 19 also claimed the life of his 86-year-old wife, who was driving the car.
An 88-year-old man has become the second victim of a fatal crash on the A9.
His wife, aged 86, who was driving a white Nissan Pixo, died in hospital shortly after her car was in collision with a red Volvo V60 on Friday November 19.
The accident happened where the B9161, from Munlochy, joins the dual carriageway A9, north of the Kessock Bridge at Inverness at 4.20pm.
The woman’s husband, who was a passenger in the Nissan, died on Saturday December 4.
Police inquiries into the crash are continuing.
Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.
“The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.