Music bible NME returns to print five years after axing weekly edition

It will now be bi-monthly.

Laura Harding
Wednesday 09 August 2023 13:07
NME will be back in print for bi-monthly issues five years after axing its weekly print edition (NME/PA)
NME will be back in print for bi-monthly issues five years after axing its weekly print edition (NME/PA)
(PA Media)

Hard copies of music bible NME are back, five years after the magazine called time on its weekly print edition.

The last free copy of the weekly publication came out in March 2018 with publishers citing rising production costs and a “tough” advertising market as the reasons behind the axe.

The magazine, which launched in 1952, went free in September 2015 before ultimately moving online.

There have been occasional one-off printed specials and a title in Australia.

The July/August 2023 issue, with American singer songwriter D4vd on the cover, will be the first of the new printed bi-monthly editions.

Elsewhere in the issue will be an interview with Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, as well as a look at the best albums of the year so far and a preview of the biggest films still to come.

The magazine will go on sale at 19.52pm on August 9 in a nod to the year it was founded.

It will be exclusively available through music retailer Dawsons, alongside limited issue drops through artists, record stores and select partners.

