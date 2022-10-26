Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Horror exhibition to open with Noel Fielding painting and Thatcher puppet

The Horror Show! features large scale sculpture, fashion and painting.

Alex Green
Wednesday 26 October 2022 12:18
A visitor taking a selfie during the preview for The Horror Show! exhibition at Somerset House, London (Yui Mok/PA)
A visitor taking a selfie during the preview for The Horror Show! exhibition at Somerset House, London (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

An exhibition exploring how the past 50 years of “creative rebellion” have been shaped by the horror genre is set to open at Somerset House in London on Thursday.

The Horror Show! is formed of three acts – Monster, Ghost and Witch – and begins with the emergence of punks and “1970s anarchy” before addressing the “revolutionary potential” of modern-day witchcraft.

The exhibition features a room dedicated to the “freaks that come out at night”.

This includes new works by Pam Hogg and Gareth Pugh, alongside an original Leigh Bowery costume and archival pieces documenting the famed Taboo and Kinky Gerlinky club nights.

Elsewhere, a 2007 piece by David Shrigley depicts a stuffed cat holding a sign carrying the message, “I’m Dead”.

Recommended

Also featured is a Margaret Thatcher puppet from the satirical Spitting Image series, paired with a crown made by punk fashion designer Judy Blame.

There is also a painting by comedian and Great British Bake Off co-host Noel Fielding on display.

Fielding’s cult BBC Three series The Mighty Boosh also contributes to the collection in the form of a large hairy mask of the gorilla character Bollo.

The graphic “dead body” work by Jeremy Millar, Self-Portrait As A Drowned Man (The Willows), also goes on display.

Elsewhere in the exhibition there is large scale sculpture, fashion, painting and “cabinets of curiosities”.

The Horror Show! opens at Somerset House on October 27 and runs until 19 February 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in