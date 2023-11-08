Jump to content

Baby seals spotted on Norfolk coast as pupping season gets under way

Almost 4,000 seals were born along a five-mile stretch of the county’s coastline last year.

Danielle Desouza
Wednesday 08 November 2023 12:59
Seal pups could be seen on the beach at Horsey (Joe Giddens/PA)
Baby grey seals have been spotted on the Norfolk coast as this year’s pupping season gets under way.

The mammals’ pupping season typically begins in November, with the first fluffy faces caught on camera on the beach at Horsey.

One seal could be seen rolling on its back, while another had what looked like a smile on its face as it lay on its stomach in the sand.

Another seal was captured looking into the distance, while one appeared to be brushing up on its yoga as it held a pose.

Although many of the seals could be seen relaxing on the sand, the mammals typically spend two-thirds of their lives at sea.

They can dive between 30 and 70 metres and remain submerged for between five and 10 minutes, and have been known to feed on a variety of fish and shellfish.

Almost 4,000 baby seals were born along the five-mile stretch of coast in Norfolk last year – a record for the region.

