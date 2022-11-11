Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Public invited to view ‘spectacular’ outdoor light show at Sandringham

The after-dark winter light trail Luminate Sandringham has returned to the Norfolk estate for the third year.

Lottie Kilraine
Friday 11 November 2022 11:35
Paige Dawson and her four-month-old daughter Summer during the preview of Luminate Sandringham, the Sandringham Estate winter light trail, in the Royal Park at Sandringham House, Norfolk. Picture date: Thursday November 10, 2022.
Paige Dawson and her four-month-old daughter Summer during the preview of Luminate Sandringham, the Sandringham Estate winter light trail, in the Royal Park at Sandringham House, Norfolk. Picture date: Thursday November 10, 2022.
(PA Wire)

The British public have been invited to see a “spectacular” mile-long outdoor light trail at one of the King’s Royal estates.

Luminate Sandringham kicked off on Friday as the after-dark winter light show returned to the Norfolk estate for the third year running.

Visitors have been invited to indulge in festive food, toast marshmallows by the fire pits and stroll under the stars beneath illuminated historic trees at the Royal Parkland until Sunday December 18.

The Henry Chipperfield 1906 Vintage Fairground has also returned to the royal estate with classic rides including the helter skelter, a vintage carousel, chair’o’planes, and the chance to view the illuminations from above on the Ferris wheel.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in