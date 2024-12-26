Woman’s body found after Boxing Day house fire
Police were called at 4.22am following reports of a fire at a house in Norwich.
The body of a woman has been found after a house fire in Norwich, police said.
Officers were called to assist the fire service at 4.22am on Thursday following reports of the blaze at a residential property.
Police attended the scene on Carterford Drive, where the body of the woman was found inside the house.
Her next of kin have been informed and the fire has been extinguished, Norfolk Constabulary said.
The woman’s age has not yet been confirmed by the force.
In a post on X, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said their thoughts were with the family and friends of the victim and thanked their staff and emergency services colleagues for their work during the “difficult incident”.
Fire crews from Earlham, Wroxham, Aylsham, Hethersett, Acle, Long Stratton, Wymondham, Sprowston, Stalham, and Great Yarmouth attended the incident, along with the Urban Search and Rescue team from Dereham, the fire service said in a post on Facebook.
The cause of the fire is unknown and enquiries are ongoing.
A cordon will remain in place at the scene for some time, police said.