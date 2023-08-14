Person dies and two men arrested after police pursuit ends in crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a car that was being pursued by police collided with another vehicle.

Norfolk Police said a Land Rover Defender was being pursued by officers investigating the suspected theft of a vehicle in Suffolk when it collided with a Nissan Juke.

One person in the Nissan Juke died after the crash on the A143 near Old Harleston Road, Earsham, Norfolk, shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday, the force said.

The occupants of the Land Rover, two men in their 20s and 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Both were treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.

The incident has been referred by police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is standard procedure.