Person dies and two men arrested after police pursuit ends in crash

Norfolk Police said a Land Rover Defender was being pursued by officers investigating the suspected theft of a vehicle in Suffolk.

Sam Russell
Monday 14 August 2023 11:01
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a car that was being pursued by police collided with another vehicle.

Norfolk Police said a Land Rover Defender was being pursued by officers investigating the suspected theft of a vehicle in Suffolk when it collided with a Nissan Juke.

One person in the Nissan Juke died after the crash on the A143 near Old Harleston Road, Earsham, Norfolk, shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday, the force said.

The occupants of the Land Rover, two men in their 20s and 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Both were treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.

The incident has been referred by police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is standard procedure.

