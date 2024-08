William and Harry both attended uncle’s funeral in Norfolk, reports say

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex both attended the funeral of their mother’s brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, it has been reported.

Harry flew from the US to join William at the service at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Thursday, The Sun said.

The newspaper said that the brothers made a discreet appearance and sat apart at the back of the church.

A local resident was quoted by The Sun saying William and Harry kept their distance and did not speak to each other.

Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, moved to the US in 2020 after they stepped down from royal duties.

The princes did not meet when Harry spent time with the King at Clarence House after news of his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Harry published his memoir Spare last year, in which he accused William of pushing him into a dog bowl in a row over Meghan.

It was also claimed William teased Harry about his panic attacks.

Further tensions between the royal brothers can be traced back to the early period of Harry’s relationship with Meghan, when his then fiancee had a falling-out with the Princess of Wales in the run-up to their wedding.

Lord Robert, Queen Elizabeth II’s former private secretary, died earlier this month aged 82.

He was married to Lady Jane Fellowes, the sister of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.