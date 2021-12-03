No police investigation into Charles’s ex-aide over cash for honours claims

Ex-Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker previously wrote to the Metropolitan Police asking the commissioner to launch a criminal probe.

Aine Fo
Friday 03 December 2021 09:48
Michael Fawcett was the most trusted aide of the Prince of Wales (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Michael Fawcett was the most trusted aide of the Prince of Wales (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police have not launched an investigation into the Prince of Wales’s former most trusted aide over cash for honours claims, but will consider further evidence if it becomes available, the country’s top officer said.

Dame Cressida Dick said the Metropolitan Police had made “initial inquiries” after receiving a letter regarding Michael Fawcett, who resigned as the Prince’s Foundation’s chief executive after a string of allegations.

Ex-Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker previously wrote to the force asking the commissioner to launch a criminal probe.

Michael Fawcett resigned as chief executive of one of Charles’ charities amid an alleged cash for honours scandal (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Asked for an update during an LBC radio phone-in on Friday, Dame Cressida said: “We have received a letter, as you say, we have been making some initial inquiries. We have not launched an investigation. If people out there have further material for us we will of course look at that, if there’s further evidence.

Recommended

“But at this stage, having considered the letter, made some initial inquiries and examined relevant legislation, some of which is in 1925 and some of which is the new bribery act, we have not launched an investigation.”

A probe into fundraising practices was ordered by the Prince’s Foundation and carried out independently by auditing firm Ernst & Young.

Its conclusion, released on Thursday, found that Mr Fawcett co-ordinated with “fixers” over honours nominations for a Saudi billionaire donor to the foundation.

He was also involved in directing money from the donor’s foundation to another charity, of which Charles was previously patron, it was revealed.

The findings will be shared with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR), which is examining dealings at the foundation.

Mr Fawcett resigned in November amid claims he promised to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz – a donor to the Prince’s Foundation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in