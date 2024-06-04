In Pictures: Emotions run high as D-Day veterans head for Normandy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A ferry carrying D-Day veterans is on its way to Normandy after an emotional send-off from Portsmouth.

A dwindling band of ex-servicemen will mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen comrades.

A water salute was performed by tug boats beneath a Royal Air Force flypast.

There were mixed emotions for those on board as the ship headed across the Channel – retracing a journey made by brave veterans 80 years ago.