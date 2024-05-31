D-Day veteran describes ‘big adventure’ and a cup of tea after landing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Second World War veteran described D-Day as a “big adventure” as he spoke of how his fears eased once he landed on a beach in Normandy.

Donald Howkins, 103, of London, was a gunner in the 90th Middlesex Regiment and landed on Gold Beach in northern France on D-Day on June 6 1944.

The veteran said he was initially scared when getting off the boat as he arrived, but his fears left him as he focused on what he had to do next.

Speaking at an event organised by the Spirit of Normandy Trust, Mr Howkins told the PA news agency: “When I got off the boat, down the rope ladders, it was very frightening because the boat was moving, the barge was moving.

“But when I landed on the beach, things calmed down.

“You were doing what you were supposed to do – that took all your time.

“You never thought about yourself – you were thinking about what you had to do to get off that beach and it wasn’t scary at all.

“I didn’t feel frightened, it was more like a big adventure.”

The former gunner described seeing “a load of old broken down vehicles” and “dead cows lying all over the place” near Arromanches in France once he landed.

Mr Howkins chuckled and continued: “We just accepted it and that was it.

“And I must say, the regimental cook soon got the tea churn going for a cup of tea!”