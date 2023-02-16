Norovirus levels ‘significantly higher’ than last year with hundreds in hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Norovirus levels in England remain “significantly higher” than last year with hundreds of hospital beds filled by people with symptoms, figures show.

The number of patients with Covid-19 is also on the rise, putting further pressure on NHS staff trying to clear a near-record backlog of treatment – though flu cases are continuing to fall.

An average of 706 adult hospital beds were occupied last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, according to NHS data.

This is down 5% from 743 in the previous week, but is nearly four times the number at this point last year.

Norovirus is the most common infectious cause of vomiting and diarrhoea.

It spreads easily through contact with someone who has the virus or with contaminated surfaces.

While most people make a full recovery within two or three days, the virus can lead to dehydration, especially among the very young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Dr Lesley Larkin of the UK Health Security Agency said: “Norovirus outbreaks continue to rise – particularly in those aged 65 and older – and norovirus levels across England are nearly double what we expect to see at this time of year.

“It is vital that anyone experiencing symptoms avoids visiting loved ones in a care home or hospital while unwell or until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared, to help stop the spread to vulnerable people.

“More widely, we urge people who are experiencing symptoms to please stay at home and do not return to work – particularly if you work with vulnerable people or food – or send sick children to school or nursery until symptom-free for 48 hours.

“Regular hand washing is really important to help stop the spread of this bug, but remember, alcohol gels do not kill off norovirus so soap and warm water is best.”

Some 7,209 patients were in hospital in England on February 15 who had tested positive for Covid-19, up 13% on the previous week.

The total had been falling since the start of the year, but this trend came to a halt at the end of January, since when the number has started to rise.

Around two-thirds of patients in hospital who test positive for coronavirus are being treated primarily for something else, but need to be isolated from patients who do not have Covid-19, putting extra demands on staff already facing pressure from other winter viruses, bed shortages and ambulance delays.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director for England, said the latest figures were a “stark reminder of the elevated pressures the NHS is seeing this winter”, with cases of norovirus “significantly higher than last year, as well as other seasonal illnesses impacting demand for beds”.

He added: “The NHS prepared extensively for winter, including more call handlers, more beds and 24/7 system control centres to manage increased demand, and we will now build on that progress with our plan to help recover urgent and emergency services.

“Patients should continue to seek help when they need it, including using 111 online for minor illnesses or calling 999 in a life-threatening emergency.”

The number of flu patients in England has dropped for the sixth week in a row and has now fallen 86% since the start of the year.

An average of 738 patients were in hospital beds each day last week, down 23% from the previous week – although this is still much higher than the equivalent point last year, when the average stood at just 28.

The latest NHS data also shows ambulance handover delays outside hospitals have fallen to one of their lowest levels this winter.

A total of 20% of ambulance patients waited at least 30 minutes last week to be transferred to A&E teams, down from 24% the previous week.

The figure hit a record 44% in the week to January 1.

The lowest figure for the winter so far is 18%, in the week to January 29.

Meanwhile, an average of 13,498 hospital beds per day last week were occupied by people ready to be discharged, down from 13,975 the previous week and the lowest figure since the start of the year.

At this point in 2022, the figure stood at 12,168.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive at NHS Providers, the membership organisation for NHS services in England, said health leaders are “deeply concerned” about the high number of delayed discharges.

He continued: “Last week, 13,500 medically fit patients per day were unable to leave hospital, which puts a strain on the entire system including mental health and community services. Increased investment in social care would go a long way to address this.

“As trusts leaders brace themselves for the potential of escalated walkouts from nurses and ambulance workers, along with the daunting prospect of junior doctors striking next month, it’s clear that a resolution between the Government and unions is urgently needed.

“To avert further disruption, and to ensure NHS staff can deliver the care patients deserve, both parties need to come to the table to talk about pay for this financial year.”