In Pictures: Vikings storm streets of Lerwick as Up Helly Aa festival returns

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Up Helly Aa made a roaring comeback to the streets of Lerwick as thousands gathered to watch the world-famous fire festival.

This year’s event made history after women were invited to join the Jarl Squad for the first time since the festival began in the 1870s.

Up Helly Aa aims to celebrate Shetland’s Norse heritage and begins with a morning parade culminating in a torch-lit procession and a replica longboat being set alight.