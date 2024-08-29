Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Camilla named as patron of the Rifleman’s Association

The Queen has personal links to The Rifles though her late father Major Bruce Shand.

Tony Jones
Thursday 29 August 2024 11:58
The Queen has become the first patron of the Rifleman’s Association (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Queen has become the first patron of the Rifleman’s Association (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen has deepened her association with her father’s beloved regiment by becoming the first patron of the Rifleman’s Association.

Camilla is Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles and is now the figurehead of its association, which enables serving soldiers, veterans and their families to remain part of the regimental family, offering friendship, support and help.

Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, Colonel Commandant The Rifles, said: “This is a huge privilege for the regiment and highlights Her Majesty’s care, commitment and understanding for the wellbeing of our soldiers and their families.

“We are honoured that she has chosen to offer her patronage to all our Riflemen and their families.”The Queen has personal links to The Rifles through her late father Major Bruce Shand.

Two Battalions of The Rifles form part of the celebrated 7th Infantry Brigade, otherwise known as the Desert Rats, with whom Major Shand served.

Major Shand was awarded the Military Cross in 1940, during the retreat to Dunkirk, and again in 1942 for his efforts in North Africa and was later wounded and taken prisoner while fighting in North Africa.

He died in June 2006 aged 89.

