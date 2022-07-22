Ejector seat safety fear grounds Red Arrow jets and Typhoon warplanes
The Red Arrows flying team is set to perform in a display at the Making Waves Festival in Irvine, North Ayrshire.
The Red Arrows jets and Typhoon warplanes have been grounded after concerns about a safety issue with the ejector seats.
They were grounded for all but essential flying as checks were carried out into the “technical issue”, which it was feared “may affect the safe operation” of the ejector seats, the RAF said.
The Red Arrows was forced to cancel a display at the Farnborough Air Show, but was given the all-clear late on Friday.
An RAF spokesman said: “After further detailed technical investigations, we are pleased to announce that the Red Arrows have been cleared to resume activity immediately.
“Non-essential flying for Typhoon remains paused as a temporary safety precaution.
“This will have no impact on our operational security, with our patrol flight commitments to UK and Nato being met.”
It means the Typhoons currently cannot take part in non-operational flights – which would include air displays, training and exercises.
The Red Arrows flying team is set to perform in a display at the Making Waves Festival in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on Saturday.
