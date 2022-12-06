Proportion of UK adults who smoke cigarettes, by local area

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here is a list of the estimated prevalence of cigarette smoking in the UK in 2021 by local authority area.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

This list has been ranked from highest to lowest, and reads from left to right: name of local authority; estimated proportion of people aged 18 and over who were current smokers in 2021; estimated proportion (in brackets) of people aged 18 and over who were current smokers in 2020.

Fenland 27.8% (22.8%)Hastings 25.8% (17.0%)Mansfield 24.8% (22.2%)North Lanarkshire 24.3% (21.5%)Dover 23.4% (17.5%)Corby 23.3% (23.4%)Hull 22.0% (20.6%)Ipswich 22.0% (18.9%)Burnley 21.2% (24.1%)Rossendale 20.9% (17.8%)Blackpool 20.6% (23.2%)Harlow 20.5% (14.9%)Norwich 20.2% (16.7%)Glasgow 20.0% (21.4%)Doncaster 19.6% (19.4%)Hyndburn 19.5% (9.5%)South Holland 19.4% (19.4%)Gloucester 19.4% (21.1%)Oldham 19.3% (14.9%)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 19.3% (14.4%)Tameside 19.2% (18.3%)Crawley 19.2% (24.9%)Blaenau Gwent 19.2% (18.0%)Belfast 19.2% (17.4%)Barrow-in-Furness 19.0% (14.5%)Teignbridge 19.0% (11.4%)West Lothian 18.9% (20.3%)Erewash 18.6% (9.8%)Worthing 18.6% (17.5%)West Dunbartonshire 18.6% (18.9%)Enfield 18.5% (13.3%)Merthyr Tydfil 18.5% (15.4%)Bolton 18.4% (16.6%)City of London 18.3% (n/a)Canterbury 18.2% (8.7%)Renfrewshire 18.2% (15.6%)Sandwell 18.1% (14.4%)Broxtowe 18.0% (14.6%)Middlesbrough 17.9% (15.7%)North Ayrshire 17.9% (15.9%)Copeland 17.8% (18.1%)Ribble Valley 17.8% (12.7%)Liverpool 17.8% (18.4%)Chorley 17.6% (18.8%)Hartlepool 17.3% (17.7%)Sedgemoor 17.3% (19.9%)Somerset West and Taunton 17.3% (10.0%)Dundee City 17.3% (16.7%)Redditch 17.1% (15.4%)Ashford 17.1% (14.5%)Barnsley 17.0% (16.1%)Rotherham 16.9% (15.2%)Thanet 16.9% (18.1%)Inverclyde 16.9% (16.7%)Manchester 16.8% (21.4%)Wellingborough 16.8% (10.5%)Rother 16.7% (17.9%)Gravesham 16.7% (16.6%)Clackmannanshire 16.6% (15.1%)Ceredigion 16.6% (16.9%)Torfaen 16.6% (15.2%)North East Lincolnshire 16.5% (18.4%)Nottingham 16.5% (16.4%)Stoke-on-Trent 16.5% (17.2%)Bristol 16.4% (18.0%)Fermanagh and Omagh 16.4% (11.3%)South Tyneside 16.3% (18.0%)County Durham 16.2% (16.5%)Warwick 16.1% (12.0%)Birmingham 16.1% (19.4%)Knowsley 16.0% (14.7%)North Kesteven 16.0% (13.5%)Amber Valley 15.9% (15.0%)Bolsover 15.9% (16.0%)Caerphilly 15.9% (17.1%)Reading 15.8% (13.9%)South Ayrshire 15.8% (14.0%)Rugby 15.7% (10.7%)Wychavon 15.7% (8.1%)Newcastle upon Tyne 15.6% (15.2%)Rochdale 15.6% (17.8%)Wakefield 15.6% (20.3%)Blackburn with Darwen 15.5% (17.0%)Allerdale 15.5% (11.7%)Scarborough 15.5% (14.7%)Malvern Hills 15.5% (8.8%)Plymouth 15.5% (19.1%)Powys 15.5% (14.2%)Causeway Coast and Glens 15.5% (21.4%)Bradford 15.4% (16.2%)Charnwood 15.4% (18.9%)Torbay 15.4% (14.1%)Angus 15.4% (16.4%)North Tyneside 15.3% (15.4%)High Peak 15.3% (18.8%)Stevenage 15.3% (7.4%)Forest of Dean 15.3% (15.2%)East Ayrshire 15.3% (14.9%)Fife 15.3% (17.3%)Sunderland 15.2% (18.2%)Nuneaton and Bedworth 15.2% (19.0%)Tendring 15.2% (15.6%)Newport 15.2% (19.7%)Breckland 15.1% (14.8%)Gwynedd 15.0% (14.5%)Cannock Chase 14.9% (16.1%)Broadland 14.9% (10.3%)Slough 14.9% (16.3%)Milton Keynes 14.9% (14.5%)Calderdale 14.8% (14.7%)West Lindsey 14.8% (12.2%)North Warwickshire 14.8% (16.9%)Falkirk 14.8% (13.4%)Swansea 14.8% (15.7%)Carlisle 14.7% (17.9%)Lincoln 14.7% (17.5%)Basingstoke and Deane 14.7% (8.1%)Ards and North Down 14.7% (15.3%)Derry City and Strabane 14.6% (16.0%)Maldon 14.5% (8.8%)Medway 14.5% (14.7%)Conwy 14.5% (14.0%)Carmarthenshire 14.5% (12.9%)South Ribble 14.4% (13.7%)Kettering 14.4% (14.6%)Peterborough 14.4% (15.7%)Epping Forest 14.4% (13.2%)Kensington and Chelsea 14.4% (11.9%)Cambridge 14.3% (15.0%)Dacorum 14.3% (14.7%)South Lanarkshire 14.3% (16.4%)Flintshire 14.3% (13.9%)Hackney 14.2% (11.9%)Perth and Kinross 14.2% (13.9%)Neath Port Talbot 14.2% (16.9%)Bridgend 14.2% (14.9%)Gateshead 14.1% (15.0%)Luton 14.1% (17.2%)Brentwood 14.1% (6.7%)Ryedale 14.0% (2.2%)Walsall 14.0% (15.1%)Salford 13.9% (14.6%)Wigan 13.9% (17.1%)Hertsmere 13.9% (13.8%)Newham 13.9% (15.9%)West Devon 13.9% (14.4%)Great Yarmouth 13.8% (18.9%)Wrexham 13.8% (17.6%)Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon 13.8% (12.9%)Telford and Wrekin 13.7% (15.8%)Coventry 13.7% (17.1%)Dudley 13.7% (14.2%)Brighton and Hove 13.7% (17.4%)Isle of Anglesey 13.7% (10.5%)Lancaster 13.6% (14.0%)Kirklees 13.6% (14.4%)Wolverhampton 13.6% (11.4%)Portsmouth 13.6% (16.6%)South Somerset 13.6% (11.0%)Cheshire East 13.5% (10.9%)Broxbourne 13.5% (16.7%)West Berkshire 13.4% (11.2%)Redcar and Cleveland 13.3% (17.1%)Sheffield 13.3% (11.7%)Derbyshire Dales 13.3% (11.5%)Basildon 13.3% (12.2%)Wandsworth 13.3% (10.3%)Tunbridge Wells 13.3% (13.9%)Halton 13.2% (13.2%)Derby 13.2% (14.0%)Shropshire 13.2% (10.8%)North Norfolk 13.2% (14.5%)Argyll and Bute 13.2% (11.5%)North West Leicestershire 13.1% (6.7%)Wyre Forest 13.1% (13.4%)Isle of Wight 13.1% (13.7%)Rutland 13.0% (10.4%)Eastbourne 13.0% (11.3%)Swale 13.0% (17.9%)Stroud 13.0% (7.3%)Vale of Glamorgan 13.0% (7.9%)Cardiff 13.0% (15.6%)Southend-on-Sea 12.9% (13.3%)Croydon 12.9% (10.1%)Rushmoor 12.9% (12.8%)North Somerset 12.9% (11.9%)Leicester 12.8% (15.2%)Bexley 12.8% (14.0%)Merton 12.8% (12.6%)Vale of White Horse 12.8% (10.3%)Chichester 12.8% (9.2%)Huntingdonshire 12.7% (17.2%)Colchester 12.7% (15.5%)Tewkesbury 12.7% (18.1%)Stockport 12.6% (14.5%)Northampton 12.6% (13.8%)Thurrock 12.6% (14.0%)Castle Point 12.6% (10.4%)Dumfries and Galloway 12.6% (17.3%)Stockton-on-Tees 12.5% (13.0%)East Lindsey 12.5% (15.1%)Welwyn Hatfield 12.5% (11.8%)Southampton 12.5% (14.4%)Cherwell 12.5% (12.1%)Swindon 12.5% (13.7%)West Lancashire 12.4% (22.1%)Bassetlaw 12.4% (12.6%)Lambeth 12.4% (13.1%)Lewes 12.4% (8.9%)Mole Valley 12.4% (18.0%)Pembrokeshire 12.4% (16.2%)North Lincolnshire 12.3% (13.7%)Tamworth 12.3% (15.0%)Worcester 12.3% (8.9%)Denbighshire 12.3% (17.9%)Preston 12.2% (13.2%)Lewisham 12.2% (11.4%)South Gloucestershire 12.2% (10.2%)Exeter 12.2% (6.6%)Mid and East Antrim 12.2% (16.5%)Leeds 12.1% (14.3%)East Northamptonshire 12.1% (15.1%)East Suffolk 12.1% (13.4%)Sutton 12.1% (11.8%)Oxford 12.1% (12.8%)Midlothian 12.1% (15.7%)Boston 12.0% (8.1%)Southwark 12.0% (16.3%)Tower Hamlets 12.0% (14.5%)Wealden 12.0% (10.7%)East Lothian 12.0% (11.4%)Na h-Eileanan Siar 12.0% (12.7%)South Derbyshire 11.9% (15.5%)Herefordshire 11.9% (13.0%)South Norfolk 11.9% (14.1%)Windsor and Maidenhead 11.9% (11.4%)Aberdeen 11.9% (16.0%)Northumberland 11.8% (13.6%)Pendle 11.8% (15.4%)Redbridge 11.8% (12.9%)Westminster 11.8% (16.9%)Blaby 11.7% (9.0%)Mid Suffolk 11.7% (8.2%)Tandridge 11.7% (8.1%)Wiltshire 11.7% (13.8%)East Staffordshire 11.6% (18.3%)Hounslow 11.6% (13.1%)Wirral 11.5% (13.3%)Central Bedfordshire 11.5% (14.8%)Greenwich 11.5% (14.7%)Islington 11.5% (20.3%)Folkestone and Hythe 11.5% (10.8%)Tonbridge and Malling 11.5% (8.1%)Cornwall 11.5% (12.9%)Wyre 11.4% (8.5%)Bury 11.4% (11.8%)Chesterfield 11.4% (18.0%)Newcastle-under-Lyme 11.4% (15.5%)Havant 11.4% (16.3%)New Forest 11.4% (9.1%)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 11.4% (11.0%)Barking and Dagenham 11.3% (16.5%)Moray 11.3% (14.5%)East Renfrewshire 11.2% (9.5%)Newry, Mourne and Down 11.2% (13.0%)Trafford 11.1% (9.9%)Newark and Sherwood 11.1% (12.1%)Bromsgrove 11.1% (15.9%)Hillingdon 11.1% (11.1%)Fareham 11.1% (7.0%)Gosport 11.1% (13.3%)East Devon 11.1% (10.0%)Melton 11.0% (9.2%)Three Rivers 11.0% (6.7%)Highland 11.0% (12.9%)Scottish Borders 10.9% (14.2%)South Northamptonshire 10.8% (9.0%)Solihull 10.8% (11.5%)Hammersmith and Fulham 10.8% (12.5%)Bracknell Forest 10.8% (11.3%)Maidstone 10.8% (17.7%)Adur 10.8% (11.2%)Mid Devon 10.8% (9.6%)Hambleton 10.7% (9.7%)Rhondda Cynon Taf 10.7% (15.8%)Darlington 10.6% (13.8%)St. Helens 10.6% (12.9%)West Suffolk 10.6% (15.4%)Barnet 10.5% (9.1%)Kingston upon Thames 10.5% (9.3%)Buckinghamshire 10.5% (n/a)South Lakeland 10.4% (6.3%)Daventry 10.4% (11.1%)Ashfield 10.4% (13.9%)Orkney Islands 10.4% (15.7%)Mid Ulster 10.4% (12.9%)Ealing 10.3% (11.3%)Havering 10.3% (12.0%)North Devon 10.3% (12.7%)Monmouthshire 10.3% (8.0%)East Riding of Yorkshire 10.2% (10.8%)Richmondshire 10.2% (14.6%)East Hampshire 10.1% (9.0%)Eastleigh 10.1% (8.4%)Warrington 10.0% (9.9%)Sefton 10.0% (7.7%)Harborough 10.0% (7.4%)North East Derbyshire 9.9% (8.0%)Bedford 9.9% (16.7%)Spelthorne 9.9% (13.3%)Aberdeenshire 9.9% (15.5%)Lisburn and Castlereagh 9.9% (8.4%)Gedling 9.8% (15.4%)Babergh 9.8% (13.8%)Arun 9.8% (10.5%)East Hertfordshire 9.7% (8.9%)Bath and North East Somerset 9.7% (11.2%)City of Edinburgh 9.7% (13.0%)Braintree 9.5% (17.8%)North Hertfordshire 9.5% (12.9%)Haringey 9.5% (14.6%)Test Valley 9.5% (8.7%)Craven 9.4% (8.4%)Watford 9.4% (16.5%)Dorset 9.4% (10.9%)Mendip 9.4% (13.1%)Fylde 9.3% (4.5%)Mid Sussex 9.3% (12.0%)Shetland Islands 9.3% (7.2%)York 9.2% (11.7%)South Oxfordshire 9.2% (17.9%)Harrogate 9.0% (9.4%)Stratford-on-Avon 9.0% (10.6%)Waltham Forest 9.0% (14.0%)Runnymede 9.0% (14.1%)Selby 8.9% (14.5%)Bromley 8.9% (11.4%)Cheshire West and Chester 8.8% (13.3%)Reigate and Banstead 8.8% (11.5%)Hart 8.7% (7.7%)Cheltenham 8.7% (8.4%)Staffordshire Moorlands 8.5% (12.8%)Rochford 8.5% (11.6%)Horsham 8.4% (10.0%)St Albans 8.3% (6.7%)Elmbridge 8.3% (5.0%)Eden 8.2% (9.5%)Rushcliffe 8.2% (5.8%)Brent 8.2% (11.1%)Richmond upon Thames 8.2% (6.2%)Antrim and Newtownabbey 8.2% (13.0%)Uttlesford 8.1% (13.4%)Stirling 7.8% (9.5%)South Staffordshire 7.7% (11.6%)Harrow 7.6% (8.6%)Hinckley and Bosworth 7.4% (7.0%)Chelmsford 7.3% (17.3%)Lichfield 7.1% (7.5%)Stafford 6.9% (15.0%)Wokingham 6.7% (7.5%)South Kesteven 6.6% (10.7%)Camden 6.6% (9.2%)Cotswold 6.6% (11.3%)Torridge 6.4% (11.1%)South Cambridgeshire 6.3% (12.3%)East Dunbartonshire 6.2% (8.3%)Woking 6.1% (6.4%)Winchester 6.0% (6.4%)Guildford 5.9% (11.5%)Surrey Heath 5.7% (11.2%)East Cambridgeshire 5.5% (15.5%)Epsom and Ewell 5.5% (7.8%)Dartford 5.1% (17.2%)South Hams 5.1% (8.7%)Sevenoaks 4.8% (12.7%)Waverley 4.4% (9.1%)West Oxfordshire 3.7% (12.1%)Oadby and Wigston 3.2% (13.1%)