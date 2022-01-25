Man, 89, dies in hospital one week after crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on the B780 near Dalry, North Ayrshire.
An 89-year-old man has died in hospital one week after he was involved in a crash in North Ayrshire
The man was driving a red Kia Venga on the B780 near Dalry on January 17 when he was in a crash with a white Vauxhall Insignia at about 3.40pm.
The crash happened near the road’s junction with the B784.
The elderly man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where he died on Sunday.
Police Scotland said his family have been made aware and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of the Ayrshire road policing team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this difficult time for them.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch.
“From our inquiries so far, we are aware that some people stopped to assist and may have witnessed the crash so I am asking them to come forward.
“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage from around the time of the crash.
“Anyone with information is asked to please contact us on 101 quoting incident 1970 of Monday, 17 January.”
