Two charged after police seize £1.4m of drugs
The man and woman are due to appear in court on Monday.
Two people have been charged after police seized more than £1.4 million of drugs.
Officers acting under warrant found Class A and Class B drugs when they searched a property in Nithsdale Road, Ardrossan, North Ayrshire on Thursday evening.
Police said the drugs recovered include heroin, cocaine and amphetamine.
A 52-year-old man and a woman aged 49 have been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.
Both are due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday.
A report has been prepared for the procurator fiscal.
