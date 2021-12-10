Two charged after police seize £1.4m of drugs

The man and woman are due to appear in court on Monday.

Lucinda Cameron
Friday 10 December 2021 11:02
Police said two people have been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Police said two people have been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Two people have been charged after police seized more than £1.4 million of drugs.

Officers acting under warrant found Class A and Class B drugs when they searched a property in Nithsdale Road, Ardrossan, North Ayrshire on Thursday evening.

Police said the drugs recovered include heroin, cocaine and amphetamine.

A 52-year-old man and a woman aged 49 have been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

Both are due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday.

Recommended

A report has been prepared for the procurator fiscal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in