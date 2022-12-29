Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three people taken to hospital after car crushed under tractor

Police said a man, 23, has been charged.

Lucinda Cameron
Thursday 29 December 2022 12:47
The crash happened in Coatbridge (Police Scotland/PA)
The crash happened in Coatbridge (Police Scotland/PA)

Three people were taken to hospital after a car was crushed under a tractor.

It happened during a crash in Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at about 10pm on Wednesday.

The trio, who were in the car, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

The driver of the tractor was unhurt.

Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man driving the car has been charged in connection with the incident.

Recommended

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in