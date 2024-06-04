RNLI crew switches off engine to hear cries of help in North Sea rescue

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two anglers were saved by the RNLI after their kayak sank in the North Sea as light faded on Monday.

The lifeboat crew from Newbiggin, Northumberland, switched off their engine so they could hear shouts of help when they were in the search zone but could not see the casualties.

An RNLI spokesman said: “With failing light and nothing visual on the two casualties the volunteer crew opted to switch off equipment and listen.

“Their training for such a scenario proved worthwhile as they heard a distant call for help in the rapid onset of darkness.

“The lifeboat headed to the sound and found the first person before visually locating the second person.

“The kayak they had been in had sunk.”

The anglers were taken ashore and given checks before they were transferred to an ambulance.