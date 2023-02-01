Jump to content

Man missing from North Sea rig named by police

Jason Thomas was reported missing on 22 January

Emma Lawson
Wednesday 01 February 2023 04:27
A Coastguard helicopter took part in the search operation (Alamy/PA)
A Coastguard helicopter took part in the search operation (Alamy/PA)

A man who went missing from an oil rig has been named by police.

Officers are investigating after Jason Thomas, 50, from Wales, went missing from the rig in the North Sea on Sunday 22 January, while it was being towed.

A vast search operation was launched after the alarm was raised on the rig around 100 miles south-east of Aberdeen at around 9.20pm.

Two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane were involved in the search, the Coastguard said.

The search was later stood down.

Officers went to the rig on Sunday 29 January to carry out inquiries.

Police Scotland said they are liaising with agencies including the Health and Safety Executive, and the rig operator, to gather any information that may assist them in establishing the circumstances leading up to Mr Thomas being reported missing.

