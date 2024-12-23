Alternative routes to get people home for Christmas after Holyhead port closure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

People have been ferried to Ireland on alternative routes after the temporary closure of Holyhead port in an effort to get people home for Christmas, a Welsh Cabinet Secretary has said.

The busy ferry port in Anglesey, North Wales, was forced to close following damage during Storm Darragh and is not set to reopen until January 15 at the earliest.

All ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead are currently cancelled, upending travel plans for thousands in the festive season.

But alternative sailings to Ireland have been taking place this weekend amid high winds and challenging conditions.

Gusts of up to 75mph were forecast for parts of the UK on Sunday, with wind warnings in force across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and large swathes of England.

Welsh Transport Secretary Ken Skates said: “Conditions have been incredibly challenging across the UK, but additional sailings from Wales and the Mersey area have taken place, helping people and goods get to Ireland for Christmas. These sailings will continue.

“I’d like to thank the ferry companies for their efforts in putting alternative sailings in place. I would urge anyone who is travelling to check the arrangements with their ferry company.

“This is a challenge we have never faced before, but we’ll continue to work together with the UK and Irish governments to rescue the hopes and plans of people and businesses.

“We will also work with the owners of Holyhead Port to get the facility back open as soon as possible, as it is a massively important facility for Ireland and the UK.”

According to the Welsh Government, contingency plans are also in place for the New Year period.