Two die after helicopter crashes into field in North Yorkshire

Police said the incident happened off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale shortly before midday.

Katie Dickinson
Monday 20 June 2022 17:22
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

Two people have died after a helicopter crashed into a field in North Yorkshire, police have said.

The force said the incident happened off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale shortly before midday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two people were sadly killed as a result of the crash. Their families are being supported by specially trained officers.”

They said an investigation was under way into the cause of the crash.

Recommended

No-one else is believed to have been on board.

The road is closed at the A65 and at the junction of Bentham Moor Road, the statement added.

North Yorkshire Police said they were urging people to “continue to avoid the area”.

Burton in Lonsdale is a farming area close to the border with Lancashire and Cumbria.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in