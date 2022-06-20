Helicopter crashes into field
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened near Burton in Lonsdale shortly before midday.
A helicopter has crashed into a field, police said.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale shortly before midday.
The force said on Twitter that people are “strongly urged to avoid the area”.
Burton in Lonsdale is a farming area close to the border with Lancashire and Cumbria.
