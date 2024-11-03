Girl, 10, had ‘loving relationship’ with family dog before it killed her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A 10-year-old girl had a “close, loving relationship” with her family’s dog before it attacked and killed her, police have said.

She was bitten by the pet in the family’s home and died at the scene after suffering serious injuries, North Yorkshire Police reported.

Officers were called to the Malton area by ambulance crews at 4.15pm on Friday.

On Sunday, the force confirmed that the dog will be destroyed.

It said: “Officers are conducting detailed inquiries covering all aspects of the incident.

“One of the lines of inquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

“All indications so far suggest it was out of character, with the girl and dog having a close, loving relationship.”

A member of the public went to help the family and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended, police said.

A family member secured the dog inside a car before emergency services arrived, they added.

The animal was later seized by officers who took it to secure kennels.

The girl has not been named by police and a post-mortem examination is taking place on Sunday evening.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the girl’s family and friends at this very distressing time. Officers are supporting the family while inquiries continue.

“We also urge people not to speculate about the incident, respect the family’s privacy and allow them to grieve in peace.

“We will provide more information when we are able to.”