Man arrested after reporting himself ‘drink driving’ to police

Ellie Ng
Monday 12 February 2024 19:24
A man has been arrested after calling the police to report himself “drink driving”, North Yorkshire Police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a breath test found he was more than three times over the legal limit.

The force said it received a call just before midday on Monday from a man who said he was “drink driving and doesn’t know what he is doing”.

The man, aged in his 50s, told the call handler that he was in the Knaresborough area in North Yorkshire and that he had a heavy weekend, police added.

Officers were sent to locate the caller and found his vehicle within 15 minutes.

A roadside breath test was carried out which recorded the driver at 118, when the legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was arrested and remains in custody.

