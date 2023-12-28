Man killed in North Yorkshire town on Boxing Day named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man stabbed to death in a North Yorkshire town in the early hours of Boxing Day has been named as Luke Miller, 23.

Mr Miller’s parents described him as a “beloved son”.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always Luke Miller's parents

Paying tribute to Mr Miller, his parents said: “There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son Luke.

“Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always.”

Police were called to Rosemary Court in Tadcaster at 7.20am after reports of a man with serious injuries.

North Yorkshire Police officers and Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics attended but Mr Miller, who was from the Tadcaster area, was pronounced dead “a short time later”, the force said.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday and gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest, police said.

The 22-year-old man charged with his murder was due to appear before York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.