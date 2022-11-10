Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Student arrested for egging Charles and Camilla says crowd were raging

Patrick Thelwell told The Mirror he was protesting about the state of the country and its ‘descent into fascism’.

Tom Wilkinson
Thursday 10 November 2022 15:51
Charles reacts after an egg was thrown in his direction as he arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York (The Times/PA)
Charles reacts after an egg was thrown in his direction as he arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York (The Times/PA)
(PA Wire)

A student arrested on suspicion of pelting the King and Queen Consort with eggs said the crowd around him reacted with “pure rage”.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, spoke to The Mirror after being released on bail by North Yorkshire Police following the incident at Micklegate Bar, York, on Wednesday.

The royal couple had just arrived in the city to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.

The man was heard to shout “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was detained by police.

People in the crowd booed him and shouted, “God save the King”.

Recommended

North Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old arrested on suspicion of a public order offence had been interviewed and has now been bailed.

Mr Thelwell told The Mirror: “After I was arrested the experience of that crowd, literally screaming and wailing with pure rage.

“Saying that my head should be on a spike, that I should be murdered on the spot.

“It doesn’t phase me because I understand what fascism is, what it looks like.

“People were ripping chunks of my hair out, they were spitting at me.

“People lost their minds.”

He said his bail conditions included not going within 500m of the King and not possessing eggs in a public place, which he claimed to have had amended so he could do his groceries.

He did not believe in kings and said everyone should be treated equally and his protest was about the state of the country and its “descent into fascism”.

Recommended

Mr Thelwell told the newspaper he has received death threats.

The University of York later said it was “appalled” by the images and will consider misconduct proceedings.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in