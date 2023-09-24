Jump to content

In Pictures: Re-enactors bring spirit of Roman empire back to North Yorkshire

The second Malton Roman festival saw modern-day legionaries and cavalry take to the battlefield.

Sunday 24 September 2023 10:24
Members of reenactment group Legio VI Victrix Eboracum during Malton Museum’s Roman Festival in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
The sounds of marching feet, clashing shields and military trumpets heralded Malton’s Roman Festival on Saturday.

Re-enactment groups set up a military encampment in the North Yorkshire town and gave demonstrations of how life would have been during the 400 years of Roman occupation of what was then known as the province of Britannia.

The festival, the second hosted by the Malton Museum, had been postponed in July due to bad weather.

It included Roman cavalry horses and riders from re-enactors Equistry and marching and battle sequences by modern-day legionaries from Magister Militum, Roma Antiqua and Legio VI Victrix.

