Two men die following plane crash in North Yorkshire

A two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants crashed at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby around 9.50am on Sunday.

Harry Stedman
Sunday 28 July 2024 15:18
Officers could be seen near the scene of the crash (Nigel Roddis/PA)
Officers could be seen near the scene of the crash (Nigel Roddis/PA)

Two men in their 20s, thought to be a pilot and passenger, have died after an aeroplane crashed in a field in North Yorkshire.

A two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants crashed at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby around 9.50am on Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said.

The victims’ next of kin have been informed and formal identification processes are currently under way.

Police near to the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York (Nigel Roddis/PA)
Police near to the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York (Nigel Roddis/PA) (PA Wire)

The force said it was working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances around the incident.

No further injuries were reported.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 9.50am on Sunday morning reporting an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York.

“A number of our resources have responded to the incident.”

Road closures remain in place at the scene while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

