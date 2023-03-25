Two teenagers remanded in custody charged with murder of boy, 16, in Northampton

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenage boys have been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

Rohan Shand, known to his family and friends as Fred, died following the incident near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, at about 3.35pm on Wednesday.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court said the two boys, aged 16 and 14, both from the area, were remanded in custody on Saturday morning charged with murder.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear next at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.

Police said a 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Northampton who were arrested in connection with Fred’s death have both been released with no further action.

Officers would still like to speak to witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time.

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855. Alternatively information, including pictures and videos, can be submitted via the online portal mipp.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.