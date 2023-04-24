Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lorry left hanging above A road after crashing into bridge barrier

An image published by Northamptonshire Police shows the vehicle tilted towards the A14, with its rear end in mid-air.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 24 April 2023 10:49
Emergency services and recovery contractors are working at the scene (Northamptonshire Police Roads Policing Team)
Emergency services and recovery contractors are working at the scene (Northamptonshire Police Roads Policing Team)

A lorry was left hanging above a major road after crashing into a bridge barrier.

An image published by Northamptonshire Police shows the vehicle tilted towards the A14, with its rear end in mid-air.

National Highways said: “A HGV has struck a near-side bridge barrier and come to rest hanging over the A14.

“All emergency services and recovery contractors are working at the scene.”

Recommended

The lorry was lifted by a crane into an upright position.

The crash happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

It caused four miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes, according to National Highways.

The M1 is closed southbound from Junction 20 (Lutterworth) to Junction 19 (A14-Catthorpe Interchange).

Roads linking the M6 with the A14 are also blocked.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in