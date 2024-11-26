Harshita Brella’s husband previously arrested over domestic abuse – watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harshita Brella’s husband was arrested and released on bail following a report of domestic abuse weeks before she died, a watchdog has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it will investigate Northamptonshire Police’s contact with Ms Brella, whose body was found in a car boot days after she was believed to be strangled to death.

The 24-year-old’s body was found in the boot of a silver Vauxhall Corsa in Brisbane Road, Ilford, east London, on November 14.

Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, 23, was named as the prime suspect in her killing and police are still trying to trace him.

Ms Brella had made a report of domestic abuse to police in August and Lamba had been arrested on September 3, but was released on conditional bail and a domestic violence protection order was put in place, the watchdog said.

Police believe she was strangled to death in Corby on the evening of November 10 before her body was driven to Ilford in the car boot the next day.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “After assessment of a referral from Northamptonshire Police, we have decided to investigate police contact with Harshita Brella, and her husband Pankaj Lamba, prior to her body being found on November 14.

“We will be examining the police response to Ms Brella’s report of domestic abuse made at the end of August this year.

“We understand Mr Lamba was arrested by Northamptonshire Police on September 3 and was released with bail conditions and a domestic violence protection notice imposed on him. We will look into further contact Northamptonshire Police had with Ms Brella concerning the case.

“Our investigation will consider the actions and decisions taken by Northamptonshire Police in relation to the report made by Ms Brella and their subsequent investigation.

“Our thoughts are with Ms Brella’s family and all those affected by her death. We will be contacting Ms Brella’s family to explain our role and express our sincere condolences.”