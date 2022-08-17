Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thousands to receive AS and A-level results across Northern Ireland

This year saw student sit exams after several years of disruption during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebecca Black
Thursday 18 August 2022 00:01
A student doing an exam (David Davies/PA)
A student doing an exam (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Thousands of students across Northern Ireland will receive AS and A-level results later.

This year saw the first full exam year since 2019 following disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and public health measures.

In 2020 and 2021 teacher-assessed grades were issued.

This year exams were sat, however measures were put in place to smooth the transition.

These included students having the option to omit a unit of assessment in most subjects to focus their revision.

Recommended

There were also assessment adaptions, reducing coursework, and contingency arrangements for those who miss an exam due to illness as well as generous grading in recognition of the level of disruption experienced.

Most (88%) of the A-levels sat in Northern Ireland were from local exams board CCEA, while others sat exams set by other boards across the UK.

Scores of students are also set to receive BTec results and vocational qualifications.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has urged those receiving results to make use of guidance offered by his department’s careers service.

“For many young people, obtaining exam results is an exciting and important milestone in their lives and the epitome of their academic life so far and I would encourage them to take advantage of professional careers guidance in order to make well informed decisions which will affect their future career choices,” he said.

“As students receive their results many will be delighted while others may be disappointed, however I would like to reassure both students and parents/carers that help and advice is available during this time.

“My department’s careers service has access to up-to-date information on employment trends provided by the department’s economists.

“They can offer impartial advice and guidance on a range of career choices, including further and higher education, training and employment including apprenticeships, and higher level apprenticeships.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to offer my very best wishes to those either receiving or waiting for their results and reassure you that the careers service is ready and waiting to help you access the path best suited to you and your career ambitions.”

This can be accessed at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/chat-with-a-careers-adviser, or you can speak with an adviser by calling 0300 200 7820.

Webchat and phone opening hours will be extended over the results period and advisers will be available via webchat and telephone from 9.30am to 7.00pm on Thursday and Friday of results week.

Recommended

Mairead Monds, NSPCC Northern Ireland’s Childline team manager, said results day can be a stressful time for young people, and particularly this year with the return of public exams for the first time in three years.

“Young people under the age of 19 can get free, confidential support and advice from Childline at www.childline.org.uk or by calling 0800 1111 for free,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in