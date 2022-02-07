Rise in number of sexual offences reported in NI
Police have attributed the rise in part to more victims having the confidence to come forward.
The number of sexual offences reported to police in Northern Ireland has increased by 16% in a year.
In 2021, there were 3,864 incidents reported to the PSNI.
Police released the figures as part of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, which began on Monday.
Detective Chief Inspector Siobhan Ennis said: “The national theme of this week has been ‘the silence surrounding abuse must be broken’.
“As a police service we couldn’t agree more with this statement and even more people in Northern Ireland than ever before are taking that incredibly brave step to come forward and report.
“As a society, we must continue to dispel harmful myths and move away from a victim blaming culture.
“This week we are asking the public to take a stand with us and say – it is not ok. The perpetrators of these crimes are only ever the ones at fault.”
