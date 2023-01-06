Man charged with causing bomb explosion in 1990

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man is to appear in court to face charges in connection with a bomb explosion in a Northern Ireland town in 1990.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53-year-old man with terrorism offences.

He has been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The charges are in connection with an explosion on New Street in Randalstown, Co Antrim, on November 25 1990.