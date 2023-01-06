Jump to content

Man charged with causing bomb explosion in 1990

The suspect will appear in court to face terrorism offences.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 06 January 2023 22:17
A man is to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday to face terrorism offences (Liam McBurney/PA)
A man is to appear in court to face charges in connection with a bomb explosion in a Northern Ireland town in 1990.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53-year-old man with terrorism offences.

He has been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The charges are in connection with an explosion on New Street in Randalstown, Co Antrim, on November 25 1990.

